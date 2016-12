“Call the Midwife” Season Finale

We are sorry for the inconvenience! Due to technical difficulties, CALL THE MIDWIFE’s season finale (#208) did not air last night at 8pm, but aired at 11pm as scheduled. WYES will air the season finale Tuesday morning, May 21 at 1:30am and this Saturday, May 25 at 10:30pm. You can also go to watch the episode streaming online anytime at http://www.pbs.org/call-the-midwife/home/